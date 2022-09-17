Corporates must become part of change, opines Karnataka CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday expressed that the Corporates must become a part of the change.

Speaking at a conclusive on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) organised by the Department of Higher Education, CM Bommai said that besides the changes in infrastructure facilities, the corporates must bring a change in their culture as well.

"If the poor are given necessary facilities, the culture will change. The company and the institutions must give time along with the money to their employees. The colleges should have feelings then only it would be possible to change the previously made changes and bring a change in the lives of the students," he said.

He further said that Karnataka must remain at the forefront of education.

The Government ITIs in the state are to be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 4,800 crore with the coordination of Tata Group, of which Around Rs 30 crore to 40 crore has already been spent on their upgradation.

Seven government engineering colleges are upgraded on the lines of IITs and the UVCE University in Karnataka would be developed like IIT, Bommai said.



He further disclosed that efforts are made to have an affiliation between the Ambedkar School of Economics, Bengaluru and the London School of Economics.

"Share your experience and contacts. Our endeavour is that the best knowledge must be available in Karnataka," he added.

Later in his address, Bommai said that the society runs on donations taken from the world and society which are ultimately supposed to be returned.

"Making donations is an important part of life. One question which is heard at the government level is that anything which is given as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility in any form must be treated as an investment or expenditure? It is not that whatever they donate to society should be in cash," he said.

It is more pertinent to manage the balance sheet of life. What they have taken from society must be returned to it, Bommai added.

Bommai further praised Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayana and said that the minister has been working well in the Department of Higher Education as he is very active and tries to bring in real changes in the department.

He has taken a lead to implement the New Education Policy which is going to bring comprehensive changes in the field of education in the upcoming days. (ANI)

