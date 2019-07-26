Representative Image
Representative Image

'Corruption icon, former jail bird': K'taka Congress jabs Yeddyurappa ahead of swearing-in

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:39 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26 (ANI): Ahead of BS Yeddyurappa's swear-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Karnataka later today, the state wing of Congress has called the BJP leader a "corruption icon" and a "former jail bird."
Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of the state at 6 pm and will have to prove majority in the Assembly by July 31.
"Corruption Icon and Former Jail Bird BS Yeddyurappa has used his excellent Horse Trading skills to subvert democracy and come to power. People of Karnataka remember his disastrous tenure as Chief Minister between 2008-2011, which ended with BSY in Jail. History is all set to repeat again," Karnataka Congress wrote quoting a tweet by BJP's state unit.
"Shri @BSYBJP will take oath as CM of Karnataka today evening at 6 pm," read the tweet by BJP Karnataka.
In another post, the Congress state unit mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote, "Parliamentary democracy is being butchered in Karnataka. How can Yeddyurappa stake claim to form government when they don't have the numbers. How can the Governor who is the safe keeper of the constitution give his consent? Where is the Rule of LAW! @narendramodi @AmitShah!"
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "BJP has the strength of 105 which is way less than the half way mark. In no way BJP can form the government if Constitution is followed. This only proves that BJP has no belief in the democratic values."
Besides Congress, its coalition partner JD(S) also slammed Yeddyurappa and said that the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala has taken an "undemocratic decision" as the BJP only has 105 MLAs.
Not paying any heed to the jibes, Yeddyurappa tweeted, "As instructed by our National President Amit Shah and working president of BJP JP Nadda, I have met his Excellency Governor of Karnataka to stake claim to form government. I will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka today at 6 pm."
Yeddyurappa met the Governor at Raj Bhavan earlier today and submitted a letter staking claim to form government in the state, three days after the 14-month old Congress-JD (S) coalition government fell after losing the trust vote in the Assembly.
"I submit that I am the Leader of BJP Legislature Party and also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. At present, the strength of the BJP MLA is 105 and the single largest party in the assembly... I may be invited to form alternate government today itself and I will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan between 6 pm to 6:15 pm," Yeddyurappa wrote in his letter to the Governor.
Right after the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government in the trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday, HD Kumaraswamy proceeded to the Raj Bhavan and submitted his resignation to the Governor.
Vala accepted Kumaraswamy's resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister till the new government takes over.
The confidence motion moved by Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition leading to its defeat. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:29 IST

K'taka: BJP workers celebrate outside Yeddyurappa's residence

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Shortly after BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa announced that he is going to take oath as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka, party workers reached his residence to celebrate the saffron party's come back to power in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:27 IST

MPs strongly object to Azam Khan's remarks, Prasad seeks his suspension

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday demanded that Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohammad Azam Khan, who had made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi, should apologise for his remarks or be suspended from the House as members from across the political spect

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:17 IST

CM Fadnavis pays tribute to Kargil war heroes in Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of Kargil war at Shaheed Samarak in Colaba here on the occasion of 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:10 IST

Don't repeat your misadventure, you'll get bloodier nose next...

Dras (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying it will get a "bloodier nose" if it chooses to go into another war with India while advising the neighbouring country of not repeating such "misadventures".

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:06 IST

President Kovind pays tribute to Kargil war heroes at Srinagar's...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tribute at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:03 IST

Hyderabad: Medical students shoot TikTok videos inside hospital premises

Hyderabad [Telnagana], July 26 (ANI): The TikTok craze is going strong in India and a recent incident from Hyderabad has put hospital authorities in a fix.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 13:00 IST

SC adjourns PIL on direction to allow NRIs to vote through...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned for three months a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction to allow non-resident Indians to vote through postal or e-ballots during elections in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:55 IST

SC issues notice to Maha govt on Mumbai coastal road project case

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on a plea of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking stay on Bombay High Court's order quashing the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances granted for the southern part of the Rs 12,0

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:52 IST

SC refuses to entertain pleas on treatment of children suffering...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain public interest litigations (PILs) pertaining to the treatment of children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and asked the petitioners to approach the Patna High Court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:46 IST

If BJP MPs take their unparliamentary words back, I will too: Akhilesh

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): If BJP MPs are willing to take their unparliamentary words back, so will I, if I have used any, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:37 IST

Rajasthan: Locals rescue 5 people from car stuck in waterlogged underpass

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Locals here rescued five people from a car which had gotten stuck at the waterlogged Untwalia- Bissau railway underpass.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:27 IST

Pakistan can't sustain even limited war against India: Rajnath

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Pakistan cannot sustain a full-fledged or limited war against India which is why it has adopted a policy of pseudo war.

Read More
iocl