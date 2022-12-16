Corruption in previous rules made youth loathe govt jobs: CM Yogi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Slamming the previous governments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the presence of corruption and discrimination five years ago made youth loathe government jobs.

"Youth stopped trusting Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, hesitated in case of government jobs," he said.

As part of the Uttar Pradesh government's "Mission Rozgar", Chief Minister Adityanath distributed appointment letters to about 431 candidates at Lok Bhavan who have been recruited by the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the state's agriculture department.

Declaring that UP holds enough potential to feed not only the entire country but also the world, Chief Minister Adityanath, said that if the state's agricultural capacity is improved with concerted efforts, it will soon become the 'growth engine' of the country's economy and will lead the food grain production globally.

"Usage of Technology, availability of quality and certified seeds, innovation and progressive farming, will boost the state's agricultural capacity about three times and Uttar Pradesh will not only be able to feed the entire country but even the world," he said.

He further said that to ensure that the state turns into a USD1 trillion economy, the government has identified sectors with the best growth possibilities while agriculture remains a priority. "UP's fertile land, abundant natural resources, and agriculture being the prime source of income for a large population in the state makes it essential to strengthen the agriculture sector for UP to progress," CM Yogi said.



Stating that many efforts are being made jointly by the central and state governments to increase possibilities in agriculture in the state, Yogi said that there are six agricultural universities in the state, which, while working under the central and state governments, are working to bolster the agricultural produce. "With the help of the government of India, 89 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (one in small districts, two in big districts) are functional in UP," he added.

He further said, "UP has made efforts with the centre to benefit crop growers. After 2014, PM Modi ensured the inclusion of farmers among the priorities of the government. About 2.54 crore farmers in UP are benefiting from Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and various other schemes. An additional irrigation facility was provided to 22 lakh hectares of land in UP through the PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana."

Various pending irrigation projects including the Saryu Canal Project and the Arjun Sahayak have been completed and operationalised in a time-bound manner to benefit the farmers. Many farmers from UP's Barabanki, Varanasi, Saharanpur, and Bulandshahr were honoured with Padma awards, he said.

As a part of the initiatives taken by the Government of India under Natural Farming, about 27 districts on the banks of Ganga and all seven districts of Bundelkhand have been selected. Testing labs are being set up, facilities are being made available, the CM said.

CM Yogi also urged the newly-recruited candidates to establish communication with the farmers and ensure they are benefitted in every possible way ranging from making them aware of using technology and making quality seeds available to them.



Yogi said that the government has selected 100 aspirational development blocks in the state with the help of NITI Aayog and to get these at par with other development blocks, the youth must contribute responsibly and ensure that their talent helps in the growth of these blocks on six parameters including agriculture, education, health, skill development and employment. (ANI)

