Corruption, TMC and Mamta Banerjee are synonymous: BJP President JP Nadda

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed the West Bengal government and said corruption was synonymous with Trinamool Congress (TMC) and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the BJP Bengal Working Committee, Nadda said: "Corruption, TMC and Mamta Banerjee are synonymous. Where there is TMC and Mamta there will be anarchy and corruption."



"TMC started the politics of destruction even before celebrating its victory. Elections were also held in Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, but there was no violence after the elections anywhere, because there was no TMC wherever TMC was there, violence has taken place," he added.

Nadda alleged that if any such incident of violence occurs in BJP-ruled states, then all the opposition parties of the country unite to create a storm, but they were nowhere to be seen during violence in West Bengal. "Where did those human rights talkers go? It is also our responsibility to expose such people and we will continue to do so," Nadda said

Nadda said, "Mamta ji first questioned on how successful would be vaccination be, do not know then that we will buy the vaccine ourselves, then started doing that give us free vaccine Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has decided to give free vaccine to everyone. And this campaign is going on from June 21."

"If there has been a scam on vaccines, it has happened in West Bengal," he added. (ANI)

