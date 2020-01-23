Council chairman MA Sharif lacks psychological, moral strength to be neutral: Andhra cabinet minister Buggana Rajendranath

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI):, Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday claimed that chairman of the council MA Sharif, who sent the Decentralisation Bill to the select committee had admitted he was "wrong" in doing so.

The minister claimed that this shows that the latter, who had served the opposition TDP for 30 years might not have the 'psychological and moral strength' to be neutral.

"The chairman himself admitted it was wrong but compelled to take this decision. He was in the party for 30 years and he might not have the psychological and moral and mental strength to be neutral while sitting on the chair. When there is a situation that people not able to maintain the neutrality of the decorum of the chair then the functioning of the house itself is under question," said Rajendranath.

He alleged that the only intention of the council chairman and TDP was to delay the process of lawmaking with regard to decentralisation and inclusive development of Andhra Pradesh 2020 and repeal of CRDA Act.

"The influence of Naidu was huge. He was sitting in the gallery of the council for four hours, directly opposite the chair of the chairman.....the way the council was creating various rules which are not applicable, stating that some discretionary power are with the chairman. The power actually allows to alter or consider timing required for moving motion, not for motion itself," the Cabinet Minister said.

"Even rule 71 which they (opposition) claimed allowed discussion on government policy. But enactment can be discussed only in the Assembly under the council. We would clearly see the way in which the numbers presents in the council was used to delay the law-making process," he said.

Buggana said that the Assembly will discuss the matter of the council in detail on Monday and future course of action will be taken accordingly. (ANI)

