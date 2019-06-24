Councillors who joined BJP will face consequences: TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday sought to downplay its councillors joining the BJP and said that they would face the "consequences."

"A very few members from panchayats and municipalities have joined the BJP because of their ulterior motives and selfish vested interests. They have done this with the hope that their misdeeds and crimes will be washed away. They are mistaken," TMC said in a statement.

The ruling party said that its former members would not be spared for the "crimes" they have committed.

It said: "If there has been wrongdoing on anyone's part, he will have to face the consequences even though he has the backing of the BJP."

Several TMC MLAs and over 50 municipal councillors have joined the BJP after it made deep inroads in West Bengal in the recent Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

