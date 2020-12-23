Counting on for DDC polls in J-K; BJP wins 70 seats, PAGD over 90 seats

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 23 (ANI): The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an alliance of seven political parties, has won over 90 seats and BJP 70 seats in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir according to results available till 11:20 pm on Tuesday. The counting of votes is continuing on seats where results have not been declared.

According to State Election Authority, the National Conference (NC) has won 56 seats, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 26 seats, Indian National Congress (INC) 21, and the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) 10. The JK People's Conference (JKPC) has secured six seats so far while Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has won three seats. Independent candidates have won 43 seats.

Results of all seats have been declared in Srinagar. JKAP has won three seats, BJP, PDP, NC and JKPM have secured one seat each and independents have won seven seats in Srinagar.

Of 11 constituencies in Baramulla, PDP, NC, Congress and JKPC have won two seats each and Independents have won three seats.

PDP leader and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a tweet that results make it clear that people have overwhelmingly supported PAGD which stands for the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today's DDC results have made it clear that people of J&K voted en masse for JKPAGD thus rejecting the unconstitutional decision to abrogate Article 370. They have overwhelmingly supported JKPAGD which stands for the restoration of J&Ks special status," she said.

BJP candidate Azaz Hussain, who won from Balhama in Srinagar, expressed his gratitude to people.

"We fought against the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidate and the BJP emerged victorious at this seat today. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said the party has opened its account in Kashmir valley with the victory of Azaz Hussain.

"We are leading on several other seats in the Valley. It shows people of Kashmir valley want development," he said.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan said earlier in the day that restrictive and prohibitory measures had been put in place and no victory processions would be allowed by political parties and independent candidates without permission. (ANI)