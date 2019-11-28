Counting underway for by-polls held in West Bengal, Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Counting of votes for by-elections held in four Assembly constituencies -- three in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand -- began on Thursday morning.

In West Bengal Assembly by-elections counting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on two seats whereas Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading on one seat, as per the official Election Commission trends.

Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and Kaliaganj (SC), Karimpur and Kharagpur Sadar in West Bengal went to by-elections on November 25.

The Gazette Notification for these polls was issued on October 30 and the last date for filing nominations was November 6.

In West Bengal, these are the first polls after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which BJP had won 18 out of the 42 seats. (ANI)

