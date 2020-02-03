Country has got Lokpal, but Delhi still awaiting: PM Modi hits at Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Launching a blatant attack on Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that people of the national capital are still waiting for Lokpal, which was the main plank of Aam Aadmi Party's manifesto in the 2013 assembly elections.

"For the first time, the nation got Lokpal. Although the people of the country got the Lokpal, but the people of Delhi are still waiting. Such a big movement, such tall claims, what happened to them all," Prime Minister Modi asked in an apparent reference to Kejriwal while addressing an election rally here at Karkardooma.

Highlighting the efforts taken by Central government, Prime Minister said: "For the first time, 10 crore people got toilets at their homes and 8 crore sisters got the gas stove at their houses."

In 2013, AAP has promised in its manifesto to pass Jan Lokpal Bill after coming into power in Delhi. Last year, Kejriwal had accused the Central government of blocking the Lokpal Bill for the last four years.

In March 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice (retd) Ghose as Lokpal chairperson in New Delhi. Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose was appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.

The Lokpal has jurisdiction over Central government to probe into allegations of corruption against its public functionaries. (ANI)