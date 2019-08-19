BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. File photo/ANI
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. File photo/ANI

Country needed one Modi for removal of Article 370; poll after delimitation process is over: Ram Madhav

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Asserting that the country needed "one Modi" for the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav has said that election process in the newly created Union Territory would begin after the delimitation process is over.
In an interview to Panchajanya, the RSS mouthpiece, Madhav said that Pakistan's "game plan" to internationalise the Kashmir issue will not succeed and claimed that only outstanding issue to talk to the neighbouring country will be the status of Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
"I would like to say it did not take 70 years, it just took one Modi for 370 to go. If you have the leadership which has the determination and will power to amend it or remove it, then ways can always be found. And a very constitutionally and legally acceptable way can be found to address the issue," he said.
He said the "decisive step" of the government in securing complete integration of India was an "unfinished" agenda and the entire country was happy and jubilant about it.
He said now the ruling dispensation's effort will be to try and tell the people that the decision is taken in the larger interest of the people.
"People in the Valley are still thinking about this decision. They do not want to hit the streets against this decision. What is more important for us is to quickly take steps and see to it that the fruits of development reach the masses," he said.
He said once the development starts, people will not fall for any negative propaganda. The government has decided to organise the big Investors summit there very soon, he added.
He also urged the people of the country to come forward to set the things in order.
"When we say Kashmir is ours, it is not just about the territory, it is about the people, i.e., Kashmiris. We have to go and embrace the state. This is how we have to tackle it," he said.
Madhav said that on the diplomatic front, the government was trying to tackle the challenge of misinformation, lies, and propaganda.
Asked about Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, he said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was in frustration after India's move.
"The fact remains that we have amended only a part of our Constitution. For that matter, five years ago, Pakistan did the same thing with respect to Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).
"They amended the State subject clause to allow for the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) to be extended to people who do not belong to PoJK. Pakistani game plan to internationalise the Kashmir issue by using certain countries has not succeeded. It will not succeed anymore," he said.
Madhav, a former RSS functionary and BJP's point person for Jammu and Kashmir, said as far as PoJK was concerned, there was an all-party consensus in the Parliament in 1994, and there is no debate about the claim.
"The only outstanding issue to talk to Pakistan will be the status of PoJK," he said.
He said every discourse on issues like Jammu and Kashmir earlier used to be on the lines of what the repercussion would be but the BJP was ready to tackle the fallout.
"We are a strong country and we are capable of managing it. Today, India's stature as compared to that of our neighbour is much bigger. Despite so much of noise, Pakistan has not been able to get the support of even a single country including China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. We have shown our will power and determination. And the world respects that," he said.
Asked about Assembly polls in the region, Madhav said it was the Election Commission which has to decide.
"But now that the Bill has clearly stated that the delimitation process has to be undertaken. I think once the delimitation process is over, the election process will begin," he said.
He also took on the opposition parties for criticizing the government's move, saying that some politicians were taking the lines of Pakistan on the issue.
"They were responsible for whatever unfortunate situation that has developed in J&K all these years. These parties were responsible for the rise of terrorism and separatism in the state. It was, in a way, linked to their politics. It was their bread and butter," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:40 IST

25 member committee to decide Hooda's future course of action

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who attacked his party leadership over its stand on Art 370, on Monday constituted a 25-member Committee to decide his future course of action in the poll-bound state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:39 IST

Damaged houses will be re-built under PM Awas Yojana: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that houses damaged due to floods triggered by torrential rains in the state will be re-built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:36 IST

Punjab: Water Resources Minister takes stock of floods in Ropar, Phillaur

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Punjab Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria on Monday visited Ropar headworks and Phillaur to assess the flood-like situation due to incessant rain in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:28 IST

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Law Commission over PIL...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and Law Commission of India on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking common minimum age of marriage for men and women.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:12 IST

Drug peddling case: Mumbai court convicts ex-IPS officer Saji...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court on Monday convicted ex-IPS officer Saji Mohan and his bodyguard in a 2009 drug peddling case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:11 IST

ED summons P Chidambaram in connection with purchase of 111...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Finance minister P Chidambaram to appear before it for questioning in connection with the purchase of 111 aircraft for Air India during Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's tenure, sources said on M

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:08 IST

West Bengal: 3 persons arrested, 60 gold biscuits seized, says DRI

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Three persons were arrested and 60 gold biscuits worth around Rs 3.8 crore seized on Monday by the Siliguri unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:07 IST

BJP-RSS anti-dalit, want to end quota: Congress

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Congress on Monday condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on reservation and accused the BJP and RSS of "being anti-Dalit" and trying to end the quota provisions for weaker sections in the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:06 IST

After participating in Konkan-19 bilateral exercise, INS Tarkash...

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): In continuation of the Indian Navy's overseas deployment to Africa, Europe and Russia, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash made a port call at Cadiz, an ancient port city in Spain on Monday for a three-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:03 IST

Punjab CM announces Rs 100 crore support for flood-hit areas

Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced Rs 100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures in the flood-hit regions of the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:45 IST

Ashok Chavan requests Sitharaman to extend dateline for filing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Former chief minister Ashok Chavan on Monday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting to extend the deadline by a period of three months for filing Income Tax and GST Returns in the wake of floods in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:42 IST

Amit Shah holds meeting with NSA Doval, Gauba over J-K

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and top officials to review the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More
iocl