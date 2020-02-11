Country to be run by 'Jan Ki Baat', not 'Mann Ki Baat': Uddhav Thackeray on AAP's victory

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Congratulating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that Delhi voters have shown that country will be run by "Jan Ki Baat" and not "Mann Ki Baat", a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eponymous monthly radio address.

"I congratulate Arvind Kejriwal and the people of Delhi for AAP's victory in Delhi Polls 2020. People have shown that the country will be run by 'Jan Ki Baat', not 'Mann Ki Baat'," said Thackeray.

Lambasting BJP for calling Kejriwal a "terrorist", he said: "BJP called Kejriwal a terrorist but could not defeat him."

Addressing a gathering at AAP headquarters in New Delhi, Kejriwal thanked people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time.

"This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us," he said.

Many others poured in congratulations for the Kejriwal-led party.

AAP is poised to retain power in the national capital with at least 63 seats. By 4 pm, the party had won seven seats and was leading on 56, as per the Election Commission data.

The BJP had won one seat and was leading on six, while the Congress drew a blank, repeating its 2015 debacle. (ANI)