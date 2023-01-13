"Country will see Taliban-like situation if....": Telangana CM KCR

Mahabubabad (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the country will see a Taliban and Afghanistan-like situation if they keep dividing people.

"If we continue to raise religious intolerance and divide people, it will all turn into a hell and we will see a Taliban-like situation and an Afghanistan-like situation here in this country," Rao said addressing a public meeting.

He was addressing a public meeting at Mahabubabad after the inauguration of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party office and Integrated District Offices Complex in Mahabubabad district.



He further said that for the nation to progress, people need peace and harmony where the well-being of all citizens can be guaranteed.

He further said, "I request you all, the country should go forward with peace, tolerance and people's welfare for the development of this nation. Dangerous fires will break out and people's lives will burn down with that hatred. The youth should be alert, watchful, and think carefully. They should discuss these things with intellectuals. I request you to discuss these things with your friends, after going back to your wards."

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, KCR said that development both on the national and state level is possible when the country has a progressive and unbiased government at the Centre.

However, Telangana will go to polls in the end of 2023 where the BJP considers itself a huge prospect to bring about change from the ruling K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government as in the last state polls conducted in 2018, BRS swept the polls securing 88 out of 119 seats, Congress got 19 and BJP was able to win just one seat.

In the build-up to the year-end state assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a mega drive in Telangana next month with a plan to hold more than 11,000 public rallies starting February. (ANI)

