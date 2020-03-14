Country's healthcare facilities improved under PM Modi's leadership, says Amit Shah

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that medical health care facilities of India have made significant improvement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In a period of six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making efforts has significantly improved the health sector of the country which has a population of around 130 crores Indians. The only person who thought of improving the health of the country and its people was only Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a difficult task you all can imagine," he said while addressing a convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh.

The Union Home Minister also said that after coming to power in 2014, the Central Government has pushed up work for building 157 new medical colleges across the country.

"The work for about 157 new medical colleges is underway after Narendra Modi ji became the Prime Minister. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created six AIIMS in the country. But, now a total of 22 AIIMS are being set up in the country. Our goal is set up AIIMS in every state."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present during the event.(ANI)