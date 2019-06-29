Court convicts AAP MLA Som Dutt in assault case

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A special court on Saturday convicted a sitting AAP MLA Som Dutt for assaulting a man during Delhi Assembly elections in 2015.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal of MP MLA court convicted Som Dutt, a legislator from Sadar Bazar constituency, under section 325 of the Indian Penal Code, for causing hurt to a person without provocation.

The maximum punishment for causing grievous injury is seven years.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on July 4.

In January 2015, during the Delhi Assembly elections, Dutt, along with 50-60 supporters beat up complainant Sanjeev Rana at his residence in Gulabi Bagh.

The accused was charged under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 147 (rioting) read with section 149 (unlawful assembly ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"There is no doubt that on 10th January 2015, accused, along with his supporters went to Sanjiv Rana's residence. The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury," the court said in its order. (ANI)

