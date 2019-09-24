Court notices put up outside Azam Khan's residence in Rampur

Court notices pasted outside SP MP Azam Khan's residence in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.
ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:13 IST

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Court notices related to several cases including those alleging land-grabbing were put up outside Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan's residence here on Monday.
The notices were put up by officials from Ganj police station on the main gate of Khan's residence.
The notices were also in the name of Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam.
Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University. The SP lawmaker is the varsity's vice-chancellor. (ANI)

