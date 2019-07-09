Court refuses to entertain former AAP MLAs' plea relating to anti-defection proceedings

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition filed by two AAP rebel MLAs challenging the jurisdiction of Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to initiate the proceedings of disqualification against them under the anti-defection law, for joining the BJP.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru said that the plea filed by Anil Bajpai and Devender Sehrawat was without any merit and dismissed it.

The court, however, granted partial relief to the duo and gave them two days' time to submit their reply before the Speaker. It also suggested them to put their stand before the Speaker.

Advocate Chetan Sharma, appearing on the behalf of the two MLAs, told the court that the "Speaker wore black bands with the party and danced during the election campaign."

The petition filed by them had sought direction to the Speaker to constitute "appropriate committee" to adjudicate the anti-defection proceedings initiated against him by the AAP.

Rebel AAP MLA Bajpai has also accused the Speaker of being a politically active person who had recently joined a protest called by the AAP at the Rajghat.

The plea further accused the Speaker of attending a political campaign of AAP candidate Atishi Marlena during the Lok Sabha elections.

On June 20, AAP legislator Saurav Bhardwaj had moved an anti-defection petition in the assembly against Bajpai and Sehrawat for joining BJP before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections, following which Assembly speaker had issued a notice to them. (ANI)

