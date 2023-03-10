Court should order enquiry into Swapna Suresh's allegations: Congress leader K Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 10 (ANI): Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said on Friday that the court should order an enquiry into the latest allegations made by Kerala Gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh.

Earlier on Thursday, Swapna Suresh had made explosive claims that she was receiving death threats from CPM secretary Govindan Master who threatened her with dire consequences if she did not stop speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. She further alleged that Master offered her a hefty amount of Rs 30 crore to leave the country and settle anywhere else.

"Swapna made some serious allegations on the Life Mission case. So the court should look into this and order an enquiry," Muraleedharan said in a statement.

The Congress MP also alleged that the central agencies stand with the CPIM government so they cannot be trusted in this regard.



"We don't trust the central agencies, they oppose only the Congress government and stand with the CPIM government. So we are demanding CBI enquiry or enquiry by any other agency under the direction of the Honorable Court," Muraleedaran added.

Muraleedharan added that chief minister Vijayan and CPM secretary Master are involved with the gold smugglers and hence they are silent on the allegations.

"Why are they not denying these allegations made by her? Why are they not filing a defamation case against her?", asked Muraleedharan.

Earlier in October last year, Swapna Suresh alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan is making projects in the state for his daughter Veena Vijayan and for the future generations of his family in the guise of development.

"Chief Minister's projects making undue commissions and for building an empire for his daughter or for his family or for the future generations of his family in the disguise of development. It should not be Kerala's FON, it shouldn't be Kerala Fibre Optical Network, it should be Veena or Vijayan Fibre Optical Network," she had told ANI. (ANI)

