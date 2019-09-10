Court stays arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammed Shami

Alipore (West Bengal) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): A local court in West Bengal has ordered an interim stay on the arrest warrant issued against cricketer Mohammed Shami in connection with sexual harassment and dowry allegations levelled by his estranged wife.

District and Sessions Judge Rai Chattopadhyay stayed the warrant which was issued to Shami by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) and slated the matter for hearing to November 2.

On Monday, an Alipore court had issued an arrest warrant against Shami.

The court has asked him and his brother Hasid Ahmed to surrender before it within 15 days.

In 2018, Hasin Jahan had accused the cricketer of domestic violence. She had filed a petition in the court, accusing Shami and his family of harassing her.

Jahan had demanded Rs 7 lakh per month from the pacer to maintain the family. The court accepted her plea and allocated Rs 80,000 for her daughter.

In March, the police had filed a charge sheet in the court against Shami relating to Section 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

