Court's directive to file case against Kangana Ranaut a welcome decision: Shiv Sena

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Shiv Sena has welcomed the Bandra Metropolitan Court's direction to file a case against Kangana Ranaut and her sister, who spoke against the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police in the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to ANI on the issue in New Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said that the truth is finally coming out.

He said, "I welcome the decision taken by the court. Do we want unity, integrity, sabka saath, sabka vikas or division in the country? Today the court intervened in the matter. We were talking the same thing. The truth is late but it is welcome."

Sawant launched a scathing attack on those who questioned the role of Maharashtra Government and Mumbai Police in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"This is the misfortune of the country. Why will the Maharashtra government do this? Engaging in personal hostility is not the government's job. You talk about the film industry, it should be a matter of pride. Bollywood, is it only for Mumbai? Look at how many artists are working in Mumbai. People from all over the country are there," Sawant said.



He further said that this industry provides employment to people from all states and the entire country should be proud of that. "The wrong accusations, Nation Wants to know, what are you doing at home, Nation Wants to know, what is happening in the bathroom, such people are working to ditch the country. It is good that the court intervened. We have never done politics, he added."

Sawant, while linking the entire case to the Bihar elections, alleged that everything was done by preparing a script, so that people could be influenced there.

"For 38 days there was talk of nepotism. After 38 days, someone filed the FIR. Sushant's father's statement was taken by the police. In the statement, he never said that I have to do an FIR. A script was made and keeping in mind the election of Bihar, our old friends made the script. According to the script Sushant was a Rajput and belonged to Bihar. We did not think that he is from Bihar. We thought he belonged to our country and to Mumbai," Sawant said.

"After filing FIR there were demands that there should be a CBI inquiry. On the same day, the central government also approved a CBI inquiry. Even the Supreme Court did not say that the Mumbai Police investigation was wrong. Now, what did CBI do? What made the difference? I mentioned, Kalburgi, Dabholkar, Lankesh ... CBI has it. What happened? Where is CBI now?" he added.

Sawant further said: "Mumbai Police was conducting its investigation. Do not forget the Mumbai Police investigated the 26/11 case. Don't forget the Sheena Bohra case, Mumbai Police has investigated it. And should the Maharashtra government not trust the Mumbai Police? If someone is coming out and making a fuss, then give it to the CBI. By blaming the financial capital, the country is not developing by destroying it."

Cases against Kangana Ranaut and her sister have been filed in various sections, including 153A, 295A and 124A of IPC. Section 124A is related to sedition. (ANI)

