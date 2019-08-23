K Laxman
Courts will take legal action: K Laxman on P Chidambaram

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:27 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): BJP state president K Laxman has said that courts will take legal action against former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.
A special anti-corruption court had on Thursday sent Chidambaram to CBI custody till August 26 in the case.
"The law will take its own action (on) whatever the misdeeds or corruption have been done. The case is under prejudice. Definitely, courts are going to take proper and legal action," Laxman told ANI here on Thursday.
In a 10-page order, Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar conceded CBI's plea for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram, observing that considering all facts and circumstances of the case, police remand is justified.
The court, however, allowed family members and lawyers to meet the Congress leader for 30 minutes every day and that a medical examination should be done every 48 hours.
Meanwhile, talking about the BJP's membership drive, Laxman said, "Amit Shah himself launched the membership campaign from Telangana on July 6 and we got an overwhelming response. As of now, the membership has crossed 12 lakhs. The target given by the party president is 18 lakhs, but we have already reached 12 lakhs.
He added, "Throughout the country, it's almost 20 or 30 per cent, but we are reaching to 100 per cent and the manner in which TRS party is functioning, people are vexed, fed up and looking for an alternative. That viable alternative is BJP party alone because people have seen BJP performance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi... In Telangana, we are going to form the government, no second thought on it."
Laxman said that "We feel pity for KT Rama Rao, how he has become TRS party working president."
"People are surprised. KTR asks who is JP Nadda and he doesn't know him. Nadda is BJP working president of a national party which is currently in power. People on social media have seen how KTR met him and that itself shows either the frustration or decision taken by their family. They have no option left but just to criticise our party," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 03:46 IST

