COVID-19: Delhi govt orders municipal corporation commissioners to set up mobile washbasins

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday instructed the municipal corporations to set up mobile washbasins in the national capital as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said that more than 500 beds have been readied for COVID-19 cases in case of an outbreak of the disease.

He was addressing a media briefing after a review meeting on Delhi government's effort on the ground to contain coronavirus.

"We have ordered all MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) commissioners and all (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) SDM has been asked to install soap and water at different places. They have asked to set up mobile washbasins so that people can wash their hands more frequently. Hand sanitizers will be put at entry and exit points of buildings.," said Kejriwal

"It is spread immediately and if there will be a need for hospitalisations of people. So for that, there are sufficient beds. We have prepared more than 500 beds.

The national capital has reported seven cases of the disease. Among them, one has died, two persons have recovered and four

Kejriwal asked people who have been home quarantined to avoid meeting people.

"We have home quarantine people who came in contact with Delhi's patients. I want to appeal those who have been asked to home quarantine they should strictly follow rules. They should avoid meeting people," he said.

"All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31st. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so," said Kejriwal.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.(ANI)