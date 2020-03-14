COVID-19 : Goa govt unprepared, says Digambar Kamat

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Former Goa Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Saturday slammed the incumbent state government alleging that it is 'unprepared' to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"The government is completely confused with no scientific action plan in place to handle the Coronavirus cases. On one hand, the government announces closure of schools and on the other hand, allows exams to continue," said Kamat.

He demanded that the government should take expert opinions and come out with a scientific plan of action to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The central government has also taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15. India has reported two deaths and 84 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

