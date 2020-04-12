COVID-19 lockdown: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation cancels bookings, initiates refunds

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Sunday cancelled all bookings and initiated a refund process amid reports that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown is likely to be extended.

"All tickets have been cancelled and refund process has been initiated. Till further orders, we are not taking further bookings," KSRTC PRO Latha TS told ANI in the morning.

So far, the state of Karnataka has reported 214 COVID-19 positive cases. Out the total, 37 people have recovered and 6 have lost their lives.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the tally of the country's novel coronavirus cases increased to 8356 on Sunday. Of these, 716 have been cured and discharged, and 273 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

