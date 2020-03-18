COVID-19: No demonstration, agitation for a month, says BJP president Nadda

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to not organise or participate in any form of demonstration or agitation for the next one month.

"The Prime Minister in the Parliamentary party meeting yesterday, had desired that we should avoid any type of agitation or demonstration because of the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping that in view, the BJP has decided that the party will not participate in any agitation, in any demonstration for the next one month," said party president JP Nadda.

"And if it has to give any memorandum, 4-5 party office bearers will give it to the concerned officers or the political leaders but avoid any type of conglomeration of people. All state units have been told about it, and a circular has been issued regarding the same," said Nadda.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi also held a video conference with the leaders of SAARC and discussed ways and means to combat the COVID-19.

The Central government has already ordered the closure of malls, pools, schools, colleges, museums or any other such places, which attract people in large numbers to check the spread of the virus.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)