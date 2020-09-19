COVID-19 norms flouted in LS during protest by opposition members, adjournments

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Lok Sabha, which witnessed orderly proceedings for the past four days with social distancing norms followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, on Friday saw a violation of these norms as some MPs came to the well of the House to protest against remarks of Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

Congress and some other opposition parties raised slogans against the Thakur, who had raised objections over the way PM National Relief Fund had been set up during Congress rule. Thakur was responding to points of opposition members concerning PM CARES Fund.

Some members came in the well demanding apology from the minister.

The House witnessed four adjournments and social distancing norms were also violated by some members during this period.

One of the MPs was repeatedly told by the Union Minister Smriti Irani to wear the mask and not bring it down.

During the third adjournment, there were many who switched seats and shook hands.



While majority of members followed the guidelines related to wearing masks, a few lowered the masks from their faces while speaking.

"Thoda breathing mein problem hota hai bhot der pehen ke (it causes bit of inconvenience in breathing), " said an MP.

As the ministers were in the House during adjournments, many MPs came to chat with them apparently to discuss works pending in their departments. Light banter was also visible.

A senior MP stood on his seat to protest against comments by another member only to be reminded by the chair not to jeopardize the safety of other members.

Octagenarian Mulayam Singh Yadav sat through the adjournments. He spoke with Farooq Abdullah who was sitting near by.

Though Yadav ensured that those who came to greet him maintain a distance, one of the MPs touched his hand.

An MP, who had been positive earlier and defeated the virus, said he does not remove mask.

"I lived through hell. This is the reason why I do not dare to remove the mask or eat anything. Everyone in the house should understand this," the MP told ANI.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla keeps reminding the members how the session is being conducted in extraordinary times. (ANI)

