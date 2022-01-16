COVID-19 protocols must be followed by political parties in poll-bound states: BSP

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to extend the ban on political rallies and roadshows in poll bound states till January 22 and said that COVID protocols must be followed by all political parties for the safety of the countrymen.

Speaking to ANI, Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "In a democracy, everyone should get a chance to participate in the elections but we should not forget that crores of people have lost their lives all over the world in this COVID -19 pandemic and lakhs of people have died in our country too. Their dead bodies were seen floating in the Ganga river."

"In such times, common men should be careful and political parties must follow the guidelines set by Election Commission of India during this COVID-19. If this is not followed, then the life of common man will be at risk and the whole society may have to bear the brunt," Bhadoria further told ANI.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22.



"ECI extends ban on physical rallies and roadshows until 22 January 2022.It grants relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA," ECI informed in a tweet.

BSP National spokesperson also reacted sharply on religious leader Yati Narsighanand for the hate speech at Dharam Sansad.

He said, "Our Constitution acts as a guide for us. What kind of conduct should we keep, how to maintain law and order as a citizen is all well mentioned. If anyone crosses the Lakshman Rekha, no matter how big a religious personality, political personality or any person with social prestige is, action must be taken against them."

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi police on a petition seeking independent inquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minority community.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

