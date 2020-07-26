COVID-19 situation getting worse in UP, state govt incompetent: Ajay Kumar Lallu

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) on Sunday said that the corona situation is getting alarming day by day in the state but the government refuses to wake up from its deep slumber.

In a statement, UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the condition of hospitals across the state is quite bad. Patients are not being tested at all. There is a shortage of beds in hospitals for corona patients.

Giving the example of Lucknow, Lallu said that the city has over 5,000 corona patients, but in the name of corona treatment, there are only four hospitals. There are 400 beds for corona patients in Era, 100 beds in Dr Ram Manohar Lahia Hospital, 200 in PGI and 200 beds in KGM, which is insufficient to treat corona patients. If this is the situation in Lucknow, then one can easily make out the state of affairs in other parts of the state, he added.

The UPCC chief said that the condition of hospitals and quarantine centres in the state is so bad that the people may not be scared of the virus, but are certainly scared of abysmal government arrangements. If someone raises the voice, the entire administrative set up will be let loose after him, he added. (ANI)

