COVID-19 testing kits being used across India, no other State except West Bengal questioned its quality: Rahul Sinha

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Monday said he has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking details about the COVID-19 testing kits received from the Centre after the State government accused the Central government of sending defective testing kits.

"COVID-19 testing kits are being used across India but no other State raised questions over their quality. I have written to the CM, seeking details about the kits received from the Centre," Sinha told ANI here.

He further said that he had received information of the kits not being used in several districts of the State and added that Banerjee's allegations had come after he had questioned the State government over its use.

"I have the information that testing kits were sent to several districts in West Bengal but were not used. Allegations were made after I questioned the government over the use of kits. Ruckus shouldn't be created on some kits that may turn out to be defective," he said.

In a thread of tweets, the State health department had on Sunday had said that faulty kits are forcing officials to opt for multiple COVID-19 tests of patients.

It is important to note that Banerjee holds the portfolio of Health Minister in the State. (ANI)

