COVID-19 vaccines being channelled to private hospitals through BJP leaders, alleges AAP

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Underlining that the Delhi government does not have vaccines to inoculate 18-44 age group, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Sunday alleged that COVID-19 vaccines are now being channelled to private hospitals through BJP leaders.

"BJP has found an opportunity for a scam. They are buying vaccines for a cheaper rate and charging high commission from private hospitals. This is the same BJP whose Prime Minister says, there is opportunity in every disaster. Today, it has become clear that what opportunities BJP has created from this pandemic," Atishi told reporters in a press conference.

"The vaccine which was being used to inoculate the youth by the state government, free of cost is now being channelled to private hospitals through BJP leaders, which is then sold at exorbitant rates," he said.

"BJP is not concerned about youths getting vaccinated. They are filling their pockets from vaccine manufacturing companies and private hospitals," said Atishi.



In a veiled attack on the Central government, the AAP leader further alleged that the Centre is supplying Covid vaccines to private hospitals, which are collaborating with hotels and are giving out 'vaccine packages' at high rates.

"What sort of a scam is this? They do not have vaccines for the youth of the nation. Vaccines are only available with high-end private hospitals that are giving them out to people for Rs 900-1400. Now, even the 5-star hotels are giving out two-day vaccine packages. Only the people who can spare thousands of rupees on vaccine can get inoculated. However, the state government including the Delhi government does not have vaccines who wish to inoculate their youth," said Atishi.

Meanwhile, on the issue of some private hospitals giving packages for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday said the move is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid vaccination programme and must be stopped immediately.

For the seventh straight day, government Covid vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been closed in the national capital due to the unavailability of vaccine stock.

As per Delhi's vaccination bulletin issued on Saturday, 52,95,451 people have been vaccinated in the metropolitan city so far. (ANI)

