Supaul (Bihar) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar was injured after stones were pelted at his convoy in Supaul on Wednesday.
Kanhaiya, a former JNU Students Union president, was headed towards Saharsa after addressing a rally in Supaul at the time of the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar injured in stone-pelting at his convoy in Supaul
ANI | Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:33 IST
Supaul (Bihar) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar was injured after stones were pelted at his convoy in Supaul on Wednesday.