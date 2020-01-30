CPI leaders D Raja, Binoy Viswam detained during protest against CAA, NRC in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): CPI Rajya Sabha MPs D Raja and Binoy Viswam were detained by Delhi Police along with several others while they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Rajghat.

"We went to Raj Ghat to take part in the human chain, in protest against Citizenship Amendment Act-National Register of Citizens. Delhi Police has arrested other leaders and me. We don't know where they are taking us," Raja told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Viswam condemned the shooting incident in the Jamia area where a man had opened fire.

"On this day in 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was murdered by Nathuram Godse, an RSS leader and ideologue. Today, 72 years later, while peaceful protestors gathered near Jamia Milia University to honour the memory of Gandhiji, a young man opened fire on them. This incident is a clear manifestation of the communal hatred spread by the RSS-BJP Government and lays bare their plan to instigate the people of India against each other," he said.

The CPI leader also questioned police response over the incident and said, "The police must explain how this miscreant was allowed to brandish a weapon with complete impunity while hundreds of policemen were deployed in the area." (ANI)

