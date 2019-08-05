CPM has called upon all democratic-minded people to join the all-India protest day called by the Left parties on August 7.
CPM has called upon all democratic-minded people to join the all-India protest day called by the Left parties on August 7.

CPI-M announces all-India protest on Aug 7 against scrapping of Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government of striking "a big blow" at democracy and the Constitution by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and dismantling the state of Jammu and Kashmir and called for an all-India protest on August 7 against the decision.
The party said in a statement that Kashmir had acceded to India in the face of invaders from Pakistan and a solemn commitment had been made to them by the Indian State to provide them with special status and autonomy, which was embodied in Article 370.
"The Modi government has betrayed the people of Jammu and Kashmir by going back on this commitment," the party said, adding that the unilateral step will only deepen the alienation.
"This is harmful to the unity and integrity of India," it said.
"The BJP-RSS rulers cannot tolerate any diversity and the federal principle. They are treating Jammu and Kashmir as occupied territory. Trampling on the Constitution, they are converting Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh as two centrally-ruled Union Territories. This is the biggest attack on national unity and the concept of India as a Union of States," it said.
The CPI-M said strengthening of the bonds of people of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India should have been through the process of political dialogue with all stakeholders, as promised by the government three years ago.
"The CPI-M denounces these measures taken by the Modi government. They are illegal and unconstitutional. The CPI-M calls upon all democratic-minded people to join the all-India protest day called by the Left parties on August 7," the party said. (ANI)

