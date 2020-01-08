CPI (M) engaged in violence during 'bandhs', says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Communist Party of India (Marxists) CPI (M) has no ideology and it only engages in violence during the 'bandhs' (strikes).

"CPM has no ideology. Keeping bombs on railway tracks is criminal. Every year, they call bandhs. They want to get cheap publicity by calling bandhs and hurling bombs at buses. Instead of gaining this publicity, political death is better. In the name of bandhs, commuters are beaten up and stones are pelted. This is 'dadagiri', not a movement. I condemn this," Banerjee told reporters at a press conference in Ganga Sagar near Kolkata.

"There are ways to register protests peacefully. No one can impose bandh forcefully in West Bengal. Bandhs called by them earlier were rejected. Instead of helping people when the economy is witnessing a slowdown and common people are suffering, they call for bandhs. I support the issue but not the method of protest," she added.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further said that organising a movement is a difficult task and said that her party TMC is carrying it out by protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR.

"Organising a movement is difficult and we have been protesting against the CAA, NRC and NPR. Despite being in power, we are brave enough to protest against these issues. We also condemned the violence in JNU," she said.

She further attacked the CPM and said that they had done nothing during their 34-year regime in the state.

"CPM is jealous of the development undertaken by the state government. During their 34- year rule, they did nothing and are now they are destroying properties and infrastructure. I do not believe in hooliganism and violence. The law will take its own course. Police will take action against perpetrators of violence," Mamata said.

"This party has become a signboard as they are continuing with hooliganism. Kerala CPI is better than CPM here as the former maintain an ideology while the latter have nothing to do except creating disturbances," she added.

Ten Central trade unions along with different federations have called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday to protest against "anti-worker policies of BJP government". The Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike.

The trade unions have a 12-point charter of demand which includes the dropping of the proposed labour reforms by the centre. (ANI)

