CPI-M is going to file petition in Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act: Yechury

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that his party is going to file a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Speaking at a press conference here, Yechury said: "CPI-M is filing a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It will be done maybe today. It's all ready."

"The basic point is that the Act is anti-Constitution. It violates the Assam Acord. The amendments made in this Act consequent to the Assam Accord are violated by this Act," said Yechury. (ANI)

