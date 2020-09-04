CPI (M) leader MV Jayarajan clarifies on leaked audio clip, says it is his voice

Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 4 (ANI): After a voice clip came out in which MV Jayarajan was heard urging party workers to post comments on social media which would be given to them in 'capsule forms', the CPI (M) leader said on Thursday that it was his voice but alleged that only a part of it was leaked to create misunderstanding.

Reading out the full message that he had sent, Jayarajan said that his aim was to ask CPI(M) workers to bring in to light the fake campaigns being carried out by the Opposition including the Congress and BJP.

"Using social media both UDF and BJP are carrying out false campaigns to tarnish the government's image and to distance the unemployed youth from the government. For the Opposition, paid agencies are working. To counter it and bring out the truth I had asked party workers to be active in social media," he told reporters here.

In the voice clip, shared in a party forum, Jayarajan was heard asking party workers to be active on social media in the wake of the death of a PSC rank holder and to defend the government.

He was heard saying that more comments should be posted on Facebook and that it would be given to them in capsule forms.

"Instead of a person positing many comments, more persons should come up to post comments. For this maximum participation should be ensured," he said in the leaked voice clip. (ANI)

