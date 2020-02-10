CPI (M) MP gives suspension of business notice in RS over SC's reservation ruling

New Delhi [India], Feb10 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh on Monday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 over Supreme Court ruling that reservations for jobs, promotions, is not a fundamental right.

The Supreme Court also ruled that states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community.

During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will pronounce verdict on pleas challenging the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (SCs/ STs) (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, that rule out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs.

Earlier on Monday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI) also gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 citing the "prevailing situation in the country over the proposed NRC-NPR and CAA".

The first phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)

