CPI-M refutes reports of DMK's funding to left parties, terms it 'concoted'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Refuting the media reports which claimed that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has funded Rs 25 crore to left parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has clarified that the "amount" stated in the media reports are concocted.

"Reports have appeared in a section of the media regarding the election funding and expenditure of the CPI (M). This is nothing but disinformation designed to discredit the Party. The "amount" stated in the media report as Party expenditure is concocted," CPI (M) stated in its press release dated September 24.

The press release further stated that all the donations and funds received during the period of the Lok Sabha elections have been reflected in the statement of election accounts which is submitted to the Election Commission of India.

"This includes donations and contributions received from all over the country including Tamil Nadu. Nothing is hidden as falsely alleged. Secondly, the statement of accounts has given the full expenditure incurred by the Party during the elections," it added.

It also stated that all this can be verified when the statement of accounts will be put up on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

According to some media reports, which quoted the election affidavit of the DMK, stated that Rs 25 crore has been given to the opposition parties. A sum of Rs 15 crore was given to the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rs 10 crore to the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Further, the reports also claimed that the Left parties have not mentioned this amount in their election expenditure affidavit until now. (ANI)

