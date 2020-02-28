CPI-M seeks SC-monitored probe in Delhi violence, says role of Delhi Police under cloud

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The CPI-M on Friday demanded probe by a Supreme Court judge or an apex-court monitored probe into the Delhi violence, saying that "the role of Delhi Police has come under a huge cloud" and a judicial probe was needed to dispel doubts about any partisan approach.

In a statement, the party politburo expressed its strong disapproval over the manner in which the Central Government, which is in-charge of the law and order situation in the national capital, was "dealing with the communal violence" in the city.

"The politburo takes particular note of the composition of the two special investigation teams for probing the communal violence. Each one is led by officers of the rank of the Deputy Commissioner and both of them have played a questionable role in handling the Shaheen Bagh, JNU and Jamia violence earlier where one of them had been actually indicted by the Election Commission," the statement said.

The party said the role of Delhi Police in preempting violence is "highly questionable" and "the attempt now is to whitewash the role of the perpetrators".

The party also took a strong exception to remarks made by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval concerning Delhi violence.

"National Security Advisor has made a shocking statement while talking to victims of violence that `whatever happened has happened'. The same approach was evident in the unseemly developments in the Delhi High Court where the Delhi Police categorically refused to indict those who have given public speeches to incite communal polarisation," the party alleged.

It said the need of the hour is to create confidence among people and tackle the post-violence trauma that people have to cope with in North-East Delhi and the sense of insecurity elsewhere.

"Instead of doing this, if the so-called investigation is used to whitewash the role of the perpetrators and selectively handout clean chits, it will invariably lead to further widening of the chasm," the statement said.

"The politburo, therefore, urges the Central Government that since the role of the Delhi Police has come under a huge cloud, the commissioning of a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge, or, a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry is imperative to dispel doubts about any partisan approach in restoring all-round confidence," it said. (ANI)

