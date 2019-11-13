"Even before the deadline set by him was over, the Governor recommends the imposition of Article 356 by the President of India," said the CPI-M in a statement.
CPI-M terms President's Rule in Maharashtra as 'another assault on Constitution'

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The CPI-M on Tuesday strongly condemned "the abrupt manner" in which President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra and accused the BJP-led government of "another assault on the Constitution."
In a statement, CPI-M politburo said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had given time till 8.30 pm tonight to the NCP leader Sharad Pawar to claim support of the majority of the elected MLAs to form the government.
"Even before the deadline set by him was over, he recommends the imposition of Article 356 by the President of India. A hurriedly called Union Cabinet meeting, just before the PM's departure abroad, endorses the Governor's recommendation and forwards it to the President for the imposition of the Central rule," said the statement.
The party said all these developments directly contravene the Supreme Court judgment in the Bommai case where it has been categorically stated that the only place where the claim to form a government can be established through a majority of the elected members is the floor of the House.
"Without going through the procedures laid down by law, the BJP has acted in this manner, thus brazenly violating our constitutional order. It is clear that utilising the period of President's Rule, the BJP will indulge in all the methods in its arsenal to manufacture a majority for itself as it has done in several states earlier," the party said.
"The move constitutes yet another assault on the Indian Constitution by the Modi government. This must be resolutely opposed by all secular democratic forces," added the statement. (ANI)

