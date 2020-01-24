CPI MP declines Republic Day invite, says Bolsonaro's actions against Constitution's ethos

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declining invitation to attend the Republic Day celebrations as a mark of protest for inviting Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro as the Chief Guest for the momentous occasion.

Expressing anguish over Bolsonaro being chosen as the Chief Guest for this year's Republic Day parade, Viswam wrote: "It is astonishing that you have welcomed a leader whose ideology and policies are tarnished by bigotry, misogyny, homophobia, and discrimination. His actions in Brazil and at the global stage are directly against the very ethos of the Constitution that we celebrate on the Republic Day."

The CPI MP said that Bolsonaro's apathy and inaction for over two months when the Amazon rainforest was burning has caused irreparable damage to the global environment.

Recalling Bolsonaro's actions at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) where he has sought sanctions against the aid provided by the government to struggling sugarcane farmers in India, Viswam said: "As a sign of protest, decline your government's invitation to me as a Member of Parliament to attend the 71st Republic Day celebrations."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro, who arrived here on Friday for his four-day visit to India. (ANI)

