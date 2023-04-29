CPI MP urges Ashwini Vaishnaw to withdraw derecognition order of two postal trade unions

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to withdraw the order de-recognising two postal trade unions: All India Postal Employees Union (AIPEU) and the National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE).

"I write this letter to raise my objection to the de-recognition of two postal unions -

All India Postal Employees Union, (AIPEU) and the National Federation of Postal

Employees (NFPE) for supporting the farmers' movement, making donations to a

recognized Central Trade Union and purchased books from a bookstall operated by a

a recognized political party," the letter mentioned.



In his letter, he further mentioned that the de-recognizing of AIPEU and NFPE is a politically motivated decision by the Government and such action is not based on any law of the Parliament.

"Both unions hold importance for the postal employees and are active for

protecting workers' rights in the postal sector. AIPEU is one of the oldest unions formed in 1920 and NFPE is one of the largest unions in the sector. De-recognizing them due to a complaint made by the RSS affiliate Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh reeks of vendetta and politics of revenge. This arbitrary and politically motivated decision to de-recognize the two unions is not based on any law of the Parliament," he wrote.

"The act of supporting another trade union or a democratic movement with like-minded objectives to secure the rights of workers, cannot be a reasonable ground for de-recognition. Solidarity among various unions and workers of different sectors is an internationally accepted convention. Thus, derecognition compels one to think that the decision was made to deliberately target the unions without any regard for democratic norms, time-honoured conventions, laws and statesmanship," it mentioned.

He further urged Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to withdraw the order of de-recognition of these postal unions.

"Considering the above, I urge you to withdraw the order of de-recognition at the

earliest to ensure the protection of the democratic rights of workers and to avoid discrimination with different trade unions," the letter mentioned. (ANI)

