CPI(M) accuses Kerala Guv of delivering political speeches at 80th Indian History Congress

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], Dec 29 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday alleged that the statements made by Kerala Governor at the inauguration of the 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University on December 28 were political in nature and he should resign if he wishes to continue doing so.

"All citizens have the right to conduct political activities. If the governor does not recognize the limitations of the present position, he should resign and take up full-time political work," said a statement by CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday.

"The governor was delivering a political speech instead of a written speech prepared for the History Congress attended by world-renowned historians. Being an MP at a very young age, the approach of the Governor to say no to politics is immature. The Governor must recognize that the present constitutional status demands the execution of the Constitution, not political action of yesterday, " he added in his statement.

The CPI(M) leader also alleged that the Governor was justifying the Citizens Amendment Act on the behest of BJP.

The inauguration of 80th Indian History Congress at Kannur University witnessed unruly scenes with some delegates staging a protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan while he was delivering the inaugural address.

The protestors raised placards against the Citizenship Amendment Act and also shouted slogans.

During his speech, Governor referred to protestors and said, "You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down".

This led to more commotion inside the auditorium. Police removed those who were protesting outside the auditorium.

Later, Governor summoned the university Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran to Kannur guest house. He asked him to carry complete CCTV footage of the event.

"Inaugural meet of Indian History Congress does not raise controversies. But at 80th session at Kannur University, Irfan Habib raised some points on CAA. But, when Governor addressed these points, Habib rose from seat to physically stop him, as is clear from the video," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Kerala Governor. (ANI)

