CPI(M) lawmakers protest in Parliament over privatisation of PSUs

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) lawmakers on Thursday staged a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi bust in Parliament over the privatisation of the public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The lawmakers stood near the statue with placards in their hands which read "save PSUs".

Last week, the Union Cabinet approved the sale of its stake in four public sector enterprises -- Shipping Corporation of India and the Container Corporation of India, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation India Limited and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.

The government will also cease the management control of the five PSUs.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and will continue till December 13. It also marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

