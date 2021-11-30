CPI(M) MP gives adjournment motion notice in LS seeking discussion on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): CPI(M) MP AM Arif gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.



The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. The first day of the session remained stormy with the adjournment of Lok Sabha following sloganeering by the Opposition members.

Local farmers had blamed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son Ashish Mishra for the violence that left eight dead, including four farmers a local journalist and others during a farmers' protest. They were mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

