CPI(M) slams Centre for handing over Kozhikode Maoist case to NIA

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has slammed the Central government for handing over the probe in the Kozhikode Maoist case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The case pertains to the controversial arrest of two CPI(M) supporters in Kozhikode on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The state secretariat of CPI(M), in a statement on Tuesday, accused the Centre of not consulting the state government before taking the decision.

"The central government has asked the NIA to take up the investigation from Kerala police without consulting the state government which is in charge of law and order. It will only weaken the federal system," the statement said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Alan Suhaib, a law student of Kannur University, and Taha Fasal, a branch committee member of the party.

The NIA has taken over the case pertaining to the arrest of two CPI(M) party supporters in Kozhikode for their alleged Maoist links.

Police have also released visuals of a raid that took place at Fazal's house in Kozhikode, in which, the officials can be seen confiscating some books related to Marxism. (ANI)

