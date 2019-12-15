CPM, Congress creating anti-national feelings in Kerala on Citizenship Act: BJP leader

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): BJP leader Sivasankaran on Saturday alleged that CPM and Congress were creating anti-national feelings in Kerala on the issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"Just because of political differences, CPM and Congress are creating anti-national feelings in Kerala. CAA has nothing against the Indian Muslims or people living in Kerala. State CPM with the help from the state government is spreading misinformation that this bill is against Indian Muslims,"

"Congress has joined hands with the ruling party to spread this misinformation. They are creating a panic situation. The state government cannot stall the law passed by the Parliament," he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12. (ANI)