"Create a new record of voting", PM Modi appeals to Himachal voters

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to the voters in Himachal Pradesh to participate in the election process in the state and create a new record of voting.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting."

In a tweet, the Prime Minister also greeted the young voters who will be exercising their franchise for the first time today.

"My special wishes to all the youth of the state who will vote for the first time on this occasion," he said in the same tweet.

Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements on Saturday.

A total of 55.92 lakh voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including 24 women, in the Assembly elections today.

While the BJP is eying on retaining power in the state overturning the trend of an alternative government in the state since 1982, while Congress is trying to build its faith in its '10 guarantees' that the party has promised to deliver on if it comes to power. The Aam Aadmi Party is also aiming at making inroads into the hill state hoping to present a strong performance in the polls.

However, both BJP and Congress are also fighting the problem of rebels on some seats.

On one side BJP which is eying to change the trend of alternate government has promised for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, eight lakh jobs in the state, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and educational institutions.

While Congress which is the oldest party in the country has promised to fulfil the long pending demand of the hilly state of the Old Pension Scheme. The party has also promised to give 1 lakh government jobs. To woo women, who form 48 per cent of the electorate, Congress has promised Rs 1,500 per month to each of them aged between 18 and 60. It has also promised 300 units of free electricity.(ANI)