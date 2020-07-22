Crimes increasing, jungle raj prevails in UP: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that "jungle raj" prevails in the state and crimes are increasing in the region.

"The manner in which serious crimes are increasing in Uttar Pradesh, including murder and against women, it is clear that the jungle raj is prevailing in the state rather than the law. In Uttar Pradesh, more than coronavirus, crime virus dominates the region. The public is affected by this. The government must pay attention to the issue," she tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

The statement from the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister came after journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot at by unknown miscreants near his residence in Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad on July 20, died at a hospital on Wednesday.

Doctors monitoring Joshi had said that the veins in the journalists' head had got badly damaged due to the bullet injury.

Meanwhile, the station in-charge has been suspended and departmental inquiry initiated after the family of the journalist alleged inaction by the police.

The incident occurred on Monday, days after Vikram Joshi had filed a complaint with Vijay Nagar Police Station stating that some men were harassing his niece.

Hours after the death of journalist Vikram Joshi, Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday stated that it has arrested nine people in the case, while one accused is absconding. (ANI)