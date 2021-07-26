Crisis in Chhattisgarh Cong: MLA demands TS Singh Deo's removal from party, claims threat to life

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 26 (ANI): As Congress is trying to put its house in order in Punjab and Rajasthan, a tussle within the Chhattisgarh unit of the party emerged following an attack on the convoy of the senior tribal MLA Brihaspati Singh, the Congress leader alleged that state Health Minister T S Singh Deo orchestrated an attack on him, saying that his life is in danger and that the latter can murder him.

Speaking to the media, Singh claimed his convoy, on way to an event in Ambikapur was attacked by a relative of Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo, and requested the party high command to "throw" the Health Minister out of the party.

The Tribal MLA further said that his convoy was attacked because TS Singh Deo wants to become the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and because he had said in the past that Congress High Command will decide the next Chief Minister candidate, the Health Minister wants to 'murder him'.

"On my way to Ambikapur for an event, a relative of 'TS Baba' (Chhattisgarh Health Min TS Singh Deo) chased one of our vehicles, snatched keys from the driver and vandalised the car. He kept asking for me, but I had already left," said Singh after his convoy was attacked.

Asking if anyone become the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh by attacking a tribal MLA, Singh said, "If he (Singh Deo) thinks that by killing four-five MLAs, he (TS Deo) will become Chief Minister, then good luck to him. I have apprehensions that besides getting me attacked, he can get me killed."

Appealing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to throw Singh Deo out of the party, the tribal MLA from Balrampur said, "To understand what my fault is, I found out that last month at a press briefing I had said that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister will be decided by the high command... I had only said this. Since then he (TS Singh Deo) doesn't respond to calls, his people hatch conspiracies."

Singh added he is neither a supporter of Bhupesh Baghel, nor of T S Baba. "I am a supporter of the Congress," he said.

The incident happened amid speculations of a change of leadership in the state as Baghel has completed half of his tenure in office last month. (ANI)