Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Crucial for Rajya Sabha to form select committees, ensure bills receive detailed scrutiny: Manmohan Singh

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:12 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that it is crucial for the Rajya Sabha to form select committees to ensure that the bills tabled "receive detailed scrutiny they deserve."
"When it comes to deliberation, we start with an advantage. The Rajya Sabha gets more time to deliberate in comparison to the Lok Sabha since we are only half the size, and therefore members get more time to share their insights and criticisms. But we can help our members perform even better through some procedural improvements," Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.
"The House must get access to Bills much earlier than now. Members should get additional resources such as research staff to allow them to study issues in more depth. And nominated members and those with special expertise in particular topics should be allotted more time for their speeches," he added.
Singh said it is important that the Rajya Sabha scrutinises bills more thoroughly in committees, where not only the members can apply their minds, but even opinions of experts and stakeholders can be solicited.
"In the 16th Lok Sabha, only 25 per cent of the Bills introduced were referred to the Committees, much lower than the 71 per cent and 60 per cent in the 15th and 14th Lok Sabha respectively. I would assert that regardless of what the other House does, it is crucial for our House to form select committees to ensure that bills receive the detailed scrutiny they deserve. From what I have seen, Rajya Sabha Select Committees have done a commendable job of improving legislation and I would urge that we ensure we follow this practice for all Bills that come before this House," he said.
The former Prime Minister said that while celebrating the 250th Session of the Rajya Sabha, it is "appropriate for us to reflect on whether we have lived up to the vision of the framers of the Constitution."

"When there is a criticism of the Rajya Sabha, it is fundamentally a misunderstanding of these historic roles bestowed upon this august chamber. It is our duty to ensure that no law is passed in haste and in an atmosphere of heightened emotions," said Manmohan Singh.
"A crucial differentiating factor between the two Houses is that Article 110 of the Constitution allows the Lok Sabha precedence in matters of the Money Bill. In the recent past, we have seen instances of misuse of the Money Bill provision by the executive, leading to bypassing the Rajya Sabha on crucial legislation of importance, without any deliberation. Those in Treasury benches must ensure that such instances are avoided. It dilutes the stature and importance of our institutions, including the Rajya Sabha," added Singh. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:47 IST

West Bengal: BJP accuses TMC workers of attacking its leaders,...

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and vandalised their offices on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:39 IST

BJP boycotts Odisha Assembly, demands CBI probe into death of...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): BJP legislators on Monday boycotted the Odisha Assembly, demanding a CBI inquiry into the murder of Haridaspur Panchayat Executive Officer Smita Ranjan Biswal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:39 IST

Introducing English medium in govt schools for the benefit of...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday said that the state government's decision of introducing English medium in all government schools is for the benefit of poor people who cannot afford private education.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:27 IST

We should not take extreme steps or go to point of no return:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Amid protests by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Sanjay Dhotre on Monday said that extreme steps should not be taken.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:22 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:22 IST

Telangana: Blast in chemical company leaves two injured

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Two people were injured in an explosion in a private chemical company here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:21 IST

JNU students protest: Delhi Police to look into lathi charge...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that they will inquire into lathi-charge allegations levelled by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students during their protest today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:18 IST

Jagdambika Pal writes to Speaker calling for action against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Urban Development has written to the Speaker to take necessary action against the officials who did not attend the meeting called by him to discuss air pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Health Ministry signs MoC with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Health Ministry on Monday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) under which the latter would provide technical, management and program design support through its grantees and other partners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:08 IST

India's health system confronted with many challenges: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that India's health system is confronted with many challenges such as the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, little standardization and no interoperability.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 18:04 IST

GFP chief challenges Goa CM to campaign in Karnataka, clarify...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Goa Forward Party (GFP) President Vijai Sardesai on Monday challenged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to campaign for the upcoming by-polls in Karnataka and publically repeat that he wouldn't allow a single drop of Mahadayi water to be diverted.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 17:52 IST

J-K: LG Murmu attends passing out parade of constables in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The passing out parade of 1145 police constables of Jammu and Kashmir police was held in Ganderbal on Monday.

Read More
iocl